Karen Kokeshi presents her first novel Eve Wrong

Milan – Tuesday 15 February 2022at 6.30 pm, at the Milan bookshop The Libraccio in viale Romolo 9 the presentation of Wrong Evethe first novel by the influencer loved by half a million followers Karen Kokeshi; together with the author intervenes Mario Manca (free admission with the obligation of Super Green Pass and Ffp2 mask, subject to availability).

Milan – Karen Kokeshi passes from the image to the written word, without giving upirreverent irony and the critical spirit typical of his videos, to tell a story that speaks of love but not only, through which he sends an important message: looking for oneself and expressing one’s personality, in any situation, are the two things to which you must never give up.

Milan – Eva is twenty-four years old, a forgettable aspect, a sense of perennial inadequacy and the impression of not mastering the art of being in the world at all. Luckily he has a certainty in life: love for her boyfriend. Eva has been together for four years and their relationship is the main element of stability, perhaps the only one that doesn’t make her feel wrong.

Everything changes when he moves to Denmark for business purposes, taking the opportunity to close the story with Eve in monosyllables. The weeks following her abandonment are for her a vain attempt to contain her despair, which however leads to an accidental fire and dismissal. In short, she only has Ning, her roommate, and her mother Lucia, who has always been her number 1 fan.

But Eve does not give herself peace, she needs answers. So she decides to kick off a daring trip to Copenhagen where nothing goes as it should go, starting with the first travel companion, Martin, a mythomaniac life coach with whom he shares a piece of the road in the car. Between grotesque and amusing encounters, bar fights, lost trains, thefts and near death experiences, Eva arrives in the Danish capital miraculously whole, with the express purpose of seeing her ex again and finally having the last word, the right one, the one dictated. from the heart.

Karen Kokeshi is the stage name of Karen Casiraghi. She was born in Verona and spent her entire adolescence immersed in the mountains and fantasy books. In 2017 she publishes her first video on YouTube under the pseudonym Kokeshi, quickly reaching 500,000 subscribers to his channel. His channel Instagram is currently followed by half a million followers. Wrong Eve is his first novel.

