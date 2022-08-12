Karim Benzema 2nd top scorer in Real Madrid

The French international Karim Benzema enters a little more in the history of Real Madrid. Scorer against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Supercup on Wednesday August 10, the tricolor striker became the second top scorer for the Merengues, behind the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid won their fifth UEFA Super Cup title on the evening of Wednesday August 10, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0. Once again, Karim Benzema made the powder speak by scoring a goal. This marked achievement in the second half, which sheltered his team after Alba’s opener (38th minute), also allows the French player of Algerian origin to enter a little more into history. of the legendary club.

Waiting for the Ballon d’Or

This goal has indeed propelled the former Lyonnais to 2nd place among Real Madrid’s top scorers. Karim Benzema registered his 324th goal in the colors of the reigning Spanish champion, ahead of Raul, who has 323 goals. Karim Benzema, however, remains far behind the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, author of 450 achievements for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Karim Benzema still has another season to play with Real. The top scorer in La Liga and the 2022 Champions League does not hide his ambitions for next year. In a heated press briefing on Tuesday, he said he prepared to do better to help his club achieve their goals.

The Blues striker also has a challenge with the France team, which will play the FIFA World Cup next November. In the meantime, Karim Benzema will likely have received the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded on October 17 and for which he is by far the strong contender, following his stunning season.