Karim Benzema and the main rival he must defeat to win the Ballon d’Or

This season, luck is on Karim Benzema’s side. Well, let’s not call it luck, let’s call it passion and dedication. Thanks to his unbeatable spirit, the Frenchman could finally lift the Ballon d’Or which has been denied to him for 10 years. However, he has an important rival to beat.

It is said that Robert Lewandowski, the face of Bayern, would be the favorite for the Ballon d’Or, but the statistics are starting to favor Benzema and another goalscorer: Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool striker.

International media say the Egyptian stands out powerfully with his numbers in the Bundesliga and is the main culprit in Liverpool’s fight for the Champions League. But let’s look at the overwhelming performance of the Viking striker.

So far, Benzema has racked up 12 Champions League goals, a feat he doesn’t share with anyone else. And the math backs it up.

According to Betfair’s accounts, the Frenchman had an 11.8% chance of winning the Ballon d’Or before knocking out Chelsea. Now the stakes are high.

Currently, “The terror of the Bernabéu” carries on his shoulders a 22.2% chance of winning world football’s highest honor.

It could be the big chance to receive the trophy that Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric took away from him in previous years.

Ronaldo Nazario blindly supports Karim Benzema

He has won the Ballon d’Or twice and therefore his vote is worth a thousand. Ronaldo Nazario is convinced that this year’s winner must be Benzema. And so he expressed it a few hours ago.

“He deserves the Ballon d’Or. I’ve been saying this for years and they’ve criticized me. But he deserves it, he’s a great striker.”underlined the carioca during a conversation with Sky Sport Italia.

Benzema is already a legend. He is the fourth top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and his goals are celebrated for days.

2022 could be his most important year and the icing on the cake would be the Golden Ball which so far has only graced the Welshman’s dreams.