Karim Benzema dethrones Lionel Messi, the anti Ligue 1 has spoken

In recent years, La Liga has had the biggest stars on the planet in its championship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.

All these fantastic players have left the Spanish league and now Karim Benzema is a big star in La Liga. Author of 44 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, the striker trained at OL guided Real Madrid to the title of Spanish champion as well as to a historic coronation in the Champions League. More than ever, it’s the year or never for Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or. Big favorite in the race for the succession of Lionel Messi, the number nine of Real Madrid could succeed the Argentinian in the winners of the Ballon d’Or. A logical continuation after having succeeded Lionel Messi as the main star of the Spanish championship, finally.

Karim Benzema makes everyone agree





“I would give the Ballon d’Or to Benzema, because he already deserved it last year (Messi’s victory) and he was on another level, with goals and assists” said Javier Tebas, for whom the coronation of Karim Benzema at the Ballon d’Or would be a logical reward for the international tricolor. A statement widely shared in Spain and in particular in Madrid, where his teammate Eden Hazard estimated that Karim Benzema had a 99% chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this summer. “It will be Karim, I think. There is no photo. There is also Sadio Mane, Vinicius, lots of good players who had a great season. But if we take everything into account, Karim won it 99% even if we don’t know the votes. In any case, I hope for him because he deserves it. said Eden Hazard, who is aware that Real Madrid will probably not have won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League without Karim Benzema’s XXL performances throughout the season.