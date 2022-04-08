Karim Benzema equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

The Portuguese athlete has managed to enter a distinguished project in which he is linked to great personalities. Being part of the elite of the sports world brings great benefits and Cristiano Ronaldo knows it very well.

The Portuguese athlete has earned an immense fortune throughout his career that not only allows him to live in a dream environment full of luxury, but also gives him the privilege of being part of exclusive environments such as “The Tenada de Valduero”.

This company belongs to the García Viadero sisters, who decided to transform their famous vineyards located in Ribera del Duero into a wine tasting club for renowned personalities. Currently, the project has 190 partners and 33 honorary members, among which, of course, CR7.

The shortlist of partners includes Nobel Laureate in Literature Mario Vargas Llosa and Ken Follett, the iconic British best-selling writer.

Moreover, gastronomy personalities such as Martín Berasategui and Elea Arzak, awarded with Michelin stars, share a club with Ronaldo.

Plácido Domingo and Agatha Ruíz de la Prada complete the list of honorary members who, in addition to enjoying the usual luxury tastings, also have the space available for private use.

In sport, Cristiano Ronaldo is not alone. Alongside him, coach Vicente del Bosque and Spanish tennis player Feliciano López are also members.

Undoubtedly, being one of the most awarded footballers in history brings unforeseen benefits and, in the future, CR7 will be able to enjoy the tastings when he has finished his physical commitments which take him away from the concoction of the gods. .

Cristiano Ronaldo loses money in his gift with Manchester

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the ranks of Manchester United has delighted fans of the “Red Devils”however, his performance fell short of expectations.

Apart from the problems that a poor performance brings against a World Cup, the complications will also affect the Portuguese’s bank accounts.

According to the British portal “The Sun”, Cristiano Ronaldo will lose 6.5 million dollars this season for not winning any title with the shirt of Manchester United.