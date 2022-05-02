Karim Benzema – his wife Chloé wrongly accuses Rihanna, the truth about their relationship

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna would have been wrongly accused by the wife of Karim Benzema, Chloé, the mother of her daughter Mélia. The Barbadian is supposed to have caused their relationship to implode. It was in 2016.

This liaison rumor was exhumed by a people magazine, Special Last, but Public had already had the opportunity to question its reality. She doesn’t seem believable.

“Benzema did not separate from his wife for Rihanna. It’s been more than a month and a half since Karim and Chloé are no longer together, ”reported the magazine Public at the time, specifying at the time that the star striker of Real Madrid had taken up residence in Madrid.

Chloé, the mother of her daughter Mélia, perhaps of a second child, Nouri, would have settled in Paris at the time.

“Riri broke more than one couple, but not that one,” it says.

The supposed idyll of the Frenchman with the pop star had not lasted long.

“Twelve and a half hours of flight to see Karim, it’s a bit far even when you travel by private jet”, specified the publication.

In addition, Karim Benzema, Spanish champion, has reconnected since this summer with Chloé, with whom he had a good time in Mykonos, aboard a yacht rented for more than 80,000 euros per week.

Their love affair was immortalized by Closer magazine. Their couple that the footballer formed with Cora Gauthier, the mother of his son, would have imploded.

