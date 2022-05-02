Entertainment

Karim Benzema – his wife Chloé wrongly accuses Rihanna, the truth about their relationship

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna would have been wrongly accused by the wife of Karim Benzema, Chloé, the mother of her daughter Mélia. The Barbadian is supposed to have caused their relationship to implode. It was in 2016.

This liaison rumor was exhumed by a people magazine, Special Last, but Public had already had the opportunity to question its reality. She doesn’t seem believable.

“Benzema did not separate from his wife for Rihanna. It’s been more than a month and a half since Karim and Chloé are no longer together, ”reported the magazine Public at the time, specifying at the time that the star striker of Real Madrid had taken up residence in Madrid.

Chloé, the mother of her daughter Mélia, perhaps of a second child, Nouri, would have settled in Paris at the time.

“Riri broke more than one couple, but not that one,” it says.
The supposed idyll of the Frenchman with the pop star had not lasted long.
“Twelve and a half hours of flight to see Karim, it’s a bit far even when you travel by private jet”, specified the publication.

In addition, Karim Benzema, Spanish champion, has reconnected since this summer with Chloé, with whom he had a good time in Mykonos, aboard a yacht rented for more than 80,000 euros per week.

Their love affair was immortalized by Closer magazine. Their couple that the footballer formed with Cora Gauthier, the mother of his son, would have imploded.

These articles may interest you

  • Emma Smet, “companion” of Kylian Mbappé, special request to Chloé de Launay, the wife of Karim Benzema Presented as Kylian Mbappé’s campaign following his presence at the Parc des Princes during the match against Reims, Emma Smet should start…
  • Karim Benzema, this crazy sum to Chloé, the woman of his life Married in the greatest secrecy with Chloé, the mother of his daughter, and perhaps even a son called Nouri, Karim Benzema could draw inspiration from…
  • Emma Smet and Kylian Mbappé already in Madrid – these tips from Chloé, Benzema’s wife Presented as Kylian Mbappé’s campaign, Emma Smet would have the opportunity to meet Chloé de Launey from February 15 on the occasion of the…
  • Emma Smet and Kylian Mbappé, the unexpected false jump of Chloé, the wife of Karim Benzema, the reason Finally, Emma Smet, the supposed companion of Kylian Mbappé, would not need the services of Chloé de Launay, the wife of Karim Benzema. A rumor…
  • Karim Benzema back with Chloé – friction with a famous singer, the reason Karim Benzema would be married in the greatest secrecy with Chloé, the wife of his little Mélia. And this one is not likely to be friends with…
  • Karim Benzema, hidden baby with Chloé de Launey, radio silence on M6 Finally, Karim Benzema would not be about to reveal his intimacy with Chloé, his wife, and their children, including the youngest “hidden”, Nouri, born…
  • Karim Benzema and Chloé de Launey – facing the tragedy, terrible news announced by Cristiano Ronaldo Chloé de Launey, the wife of Karim Benzema, would be wholeheartedly with Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, who lost his…
  • Kylian Mbappé and Emma Smet, heading for Mykonos, a quiet getaway with Karim Benzema It is in Mykonos that Emma Smet, where she has already been spotted with her mother, should have a good time this summer, perhaps with Karim Benzema…

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Karol G was photographed from the side and garnered thousands of compliments

3 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s visit to Ukraine that did not end well

5 mins ago

Vin Diesel is to blame for Fast and Furious 10 not having a director

17 mins ago

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian dine in New York before the Met Gala!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button