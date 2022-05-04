Karim Benzema in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Penalty scorer in extra time, Karim Benzema scored his 15and achievement in the Champions League this season, the 10and in the final phase like a certain…Cristiano Ronaldo!

© Official UEFA Champions League Twitter account

He struck again! If the Real Madrid snatched an extension thanks to Rodrygo, it was Karim Benzema who qualified his team by obtaining and converting a penalty in the 95and minute ! The Spaniards will therefore find Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 to try to win their 14and big ear cut.

And the French striker enters a little more into the history of his favorite competition since he now has 10 goals in the knockout stage this season. In history, only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved such a performance, already with Real Madrid in 2016/2017. Top scorer in the competition with 15 goals, “KB9” is now only two goals from the Portuguese in a single year (17 in 2013/2014). Nothing is impossible with the Frenchman this year.