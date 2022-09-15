Entertainment

Karim Benzema is dating Justin Bieber’s ex

Karim Benzema would have left Chloé de Launey and Cora Gauthier, the mothers of his children, to become infatuated with the ex of Justin Bieber.

The magazine Public devotes a file to the sentimental life of the Real Madrid striker to affirm him engaged in a romantic relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber.

“We said it with the mother of two of his children, then with the mother of his son, but it is actually with a new young woman that this famous football player is currently enjoying quiet days… And his exes in it sends heavy! “, slips the publication.

He is referring to Jordan Ozuna, an attractive 32-year-old brunette model, who appeared at his side during a summer getaway in Miami.
The photos were published by the Spanish press.
An American magazine said this summer that Karim Benzema’s companion had worked as a waitress in the Hooters restaurant chain.
Jordan Ozuna would have had a relationship with Justin Bieber in 2013 and P. Daddy in 2020, or the ex of Kim Kardashian’s sister.

