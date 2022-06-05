Karim Benzema reacts to Lionel Messi comments

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

The two players know each other very well. And for good reason, the two attackers met from 2009 to 2021 in La Liga and the Champions League, when the Classico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid was still the biggest match in the world. Now at Paris-Saint-Germain, La Pulga spoke about his favorite for the next Ballon d’Or, he who has won seven in his career.

A few days later, as the 2022 Ballon d’Or reached out to Karim Benzema, the French international was asked about Lionel Messi’s comments.

“I heard what Messi said, I’m very happy, very happy that it comes from such a player. It gives me even more motivation to do more things. he confided to the microphone of ESPN.

“ME DA MÁS MOTIVACION” declared Benzema, mano a mano con #SportsCentercuando le consultamos por los eulogies de Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/Q8XpMLH7BD — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 3, 2022