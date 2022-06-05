Entertainment

Karim Benzema reacts to Lionel Messi comments

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

The two players know each other very well. And for good reason, the two attackers met from 2009 to 2021 in La Liga and the Champions League, when the Classico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid was still the biggest match in the world. Now at Paris-Saint-Germain, La Pulga spoke about his favorite for the next Ballon d’Or, he who has won seven in his career.

A few days later, as the 2022 Ballon d’Or reached out to Karim Benzema, the French international was asked about Lionel Messi’s comments.

“I heard what Messi said, I’m very happy, very happy that it comes from such a player. It gives me even more motivation to do more things. he confided to the microphone of ESPN.

to summarize

The two players know each other very well. And for good reason, the two attackers met from 2009 to 2021 in La Liga and the Champions League, when the Classico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid was still the biggest match in the world.

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Julia Roberts and Shakira wear fashionable sports pants

10 mins ago

Karim Benzema very flattered by Lionel Messi’s words

12 mins ago

Karol G continued singing after an incident that terrified the public in the middle of her concert in Guayaquil | Music | Entertainment

20 mins ago

unexpected wonders

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button