Karim Benzema sends regards to Mexico

Editorial

Mexico City / 20.02.2022





After recovering from an injury to his left leg, Karim Benzema returned to training and playing with Real Madrid normally, which celebrate all the amateurs meringues that they want to take a picture with him, leaving a meeting or preparation session, such as It was the case of a Mexican fan.

TikTok user @lamexicanadevaldebebas posted a video in which the French striker appears at the end of a training session. she told him ask for a greeting for Mexico and Pueblaentity from which the fan comes.

From his vehicle, the Frenchman listened carefully to the Mexican’s request, although he wanted to confirm it first: “Puebla, your place?”. Later, Benzema looks at the camera again and with his thumb up he sends it a “greetings to Puebla”.

Benzema’s return

Real Madrid striker he reappeared with the merengue team in the Champions League, in the Ida match that the Whites played against PSG. Benzema had been absent since January 23, when he was injured in a LaLiga match against Elche.

Despite slightly forcing their arrival in the Champions League match, the Frenchman could not do anything to prevent his team from falling 1-0 in the Parque de los The princeshowever, vindicated himself and last Saturday he scored in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory against Alavés.