Karim Benzema shows off a new ‘toy’, how much is his luxury car worth?

The French forward of Real Madrid, Karim Benzemais one of the best strikers today, and the top figure of the merengue team and the Spanish League, where he fights for the scoring championship, as well as being a key player in the search for the league trophy and the Champions League .

That is why “Gato” Benzema is one of the highest paid soccer players in world soccer, so he can give himself certain ‘luxuries’, such as the acquisition of prestigious cars, such as the Bugatti Chiron that he recently uploaded to his social networks; car valued at 2.4 million euros.

“The result is good when…”, Karim Benzema shared on his social networks along with a photograph of him next to the Bugatti Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron hypercar with an 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers to develop a power of 1,500 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km per hour in 2.4 seconds.

The car of the French striker, who currently leads the scoring championship of the Spanish League, reaches a maximum speed of 420 km per hour; which makes it one of the fastest.