Karim Benzema: “Since Cristiano Ronaldo left, I have…”

As part of the 2022 European Super Cup final, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt this Wednesday, August 10. It was therefore as a prelude to this match that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema appeared at a press conference on Tuesday August 9, 2022. An opportunity to talk about his new role as captain and many other things.

How long did it take to get there and how does it feel to win your first title? “The road was difficult, we were fighting against each other. It’s a dream, it’s something very important; we are ready and we will try to win. We are the European champions and we want to bring the trophy to Madrid. »

Does Benzema consider himself the best player in the world? “I’m not for that, but I’m for giving the maximum for this club every year. Madrid are the best club in the world and to continue every year you have to improve. Last season I had a very good season, but the “best in the world” is for other people. I am focused on my own business. »

Modric, Benzema? Don’t the years pass quickly for you? : “There is no age. We are not young, but we work very hard in all areas, both on and off the pitch. I look at the team and I see a very good group. »

Is it a challenge to beat Marcelo in terms of titles? “It’s not something that concerns me. But I dream of winning trophies and I will seek them. The individual comes from what you do for the team, that’s the most important thing. »

Did Cristiano’s departure allow you to show your full potential? “Since Cristiano left, I’ve scored more goals, it’s true. But when he was there, I gave more assists, I did a different job. I knew I could do more and when he left I understood that I had to change my game, my ambition”. An interview reported by Tofoot.