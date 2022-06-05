Karim Benzema very flattered by Lionel Messi’s words

Barring a big surprise, KB9 should receive the Ballon d’Or 2022 on October 17 at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris. Crowned Spanish champion and winner of the Champions League, the Frenchman scored 44 goals in 46 games played with Real Madrid in all competitions.

Big favorite to win the Ballon d’Or this year, Karim Benzema appreciated the words of Lionel Messi, for whom the Real Madrid striker deserves to receive the trophy. For the Pulga, there is in any case no more possible debate. “I think there is no doubt that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up winning the Champions League, being fundamental from the round of 16 in every game,” said earlier this week. the Argentinian crowned in 2019 and 2021 (the trophy had not been awarded in 2020 because of the Covid, editor’s note).

Benzema was very flattered by. “I heard what Messi said, I’m very happy, very happy that it comes from such a player. It gives me even more motivation to do more things”, he reacted to the microphone from ESPN.