Karim Benzema’s confession about Cristiano Ronaldo

Few players have managed to raise their level of play in their thirties like Karim Benzema.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, the French striker has become key in Los Blancos’ attack and it’s no coincidence that his numbers have gone up in the process.

In Ronaldo’s last season at the club, Benzema only scored 5 La Liga goals. Since the Portuguese’s departure, Benzema hasn’t dropped below the 20-goal mark, peaking last season at 27.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s European Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, Benzema spoke to the press and was asked about this development. The Irish Examiner covered his responses.

“It’s true that I scored a lot more goals, but when Cristiano was there we had a different style of play, I gave more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch.”

“But at that time I knew I could do more and when he left it was time to change my game, change my ambitions and I’m doing that well right now.”

This led many to wonder what kind of player Benzema would have been or could be had he not accommodated Ronaldo in the team.

Likewise, as Benzema noted, Ronaldo has also helped him and, having won four Champions Leagues alongside him, the Frenchman is probably happy with that compromise.