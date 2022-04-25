Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce show their followers a preview of their new home

the puerto rican Charles Ponce and the Mexican Karina Band They have waited for two years to pass after their marriage union to build their little love nest with everything they need.

The couple, who married in 2020, has shown his followers a bit of what his new property is; however, the place has several things to do and that is why they called a specialist in the area.

Through his Instagram account, Banda recorded Ponce with the architect Mario Blásquezwho will be in charge of designing and building an ideal property for the couple.

In the video, Ponce jokes about the barbecue that they hope will be built in the patio of the thing, which is spacious and sure, several elements can be added to spend pleasant afternoons outdoors.

It was also possible to see that the property has two floors and that on the second floor there is a large terrace that offers its owners an impressive view.

For both, the purchase of this new house means a dream come true, with which their relationship changes completely by having their own place, equipped and designed to their liking.

Through the networks they have shared other videos where they are seen celebrating the purchase with family and friends.

