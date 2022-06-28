Karina Banda and the hours of anguish she spent before her wedding

Regarding the guests who attended the wedding, which was a very small and selective number, Karina stressed that her intention was to try to look good with all the people she cares about, and that can sometimes be a challenge. hard to meet.

“Really, since it was a small wedding, we wanted to invite people we love very much and there are many people we love too and we couldn’t invite because Jomari, it becomes so complicated because if I invite a person I love, sonny, but if I invite I have to invite her too because I love her very much… so it’s very complicated, “he said.

She wants to be a mother of twins

Last May, it was announced that the spouses will be the presenters of Efalling in love, the island, the new ViX reality show. The reality show will be recorded on a spectacular island south of Turkey, so the broadcast will represent a great adventure for both of them, and although they are happy to work together for the first time, the project interfered with their plans to have children by 2022.

“We had already planned for this year, but The Island is coming (the program in which she works with Carlos) and I cannot go to Turkey to get pregnant. I’m going to confess something to you, we want twins, I don’t know if it will happen, but we would like twins (laughs)”, concluded the Mexican.





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royals and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.