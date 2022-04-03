Karina Banda breaks the silence and talks about her departure from Falling in love and reveals her conversation with Ana Patricia Gámez

Karina Band describes his departure from Falling in Love USA as a challenge for the new project of which he is now a part. The unknown causes expectations to be generated in it and there are also nerves for what is to come. The now former host of the love program with Rafael Araneda has broken the silence and is happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enamorandonos USA (@enamorandonosusa)

Carlos Ponce’s wife spoke with the magazine Hola! and she confirms that she will now be on La Isla de Enamoranos, for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX streaming platform. All these changes have the driver excited. Although this does not prevent the public from having their reservations. Not because they think it will go wrong, but because they consider that she should have stayed in Falling in love with Rafael, for all that she has worked to fit in and win the affection of the public.

However, she says that she sees this new project as a challenge, for which she feels grateful. She confided to said magazine that she spoke with Ana Patricia Gámez prior to this decision. He assured that between them everything is fine. That he admires the driver and that I also respect there is a lot of affection. He explained that yes, that his talk with Ana Patricia took place for another reason, and that in the conversation this topic was coming up.

here you can read the full interview.

Read more about Karina Banda and her departure from Falling in love:

