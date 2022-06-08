Karina Banda got married: Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez, hosts of Falling in Love USA, were not at her wedding

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce have married. The couple made the link that they have been organizing for months and years dreaming of. Through Instagram, the public of Banda has been able to enjoy some beautiful images of such a great event.

In her social networks, Karina describes this day as follows: “A fairy tale”. She also added: “That is the way I can describe this very special day in an enchanted forest where nature made us feel God’s gifts. Go to @peopleenespanol so you can see all the photos of the ceremony, decoration, my dress, etc. They took care of putting everything together to share the galleries and all the details. Little by little I will be sharing more of the great work that the whole team did so that our big day was from another planet.”

But it was striking that this day he was not with the couple Rafael Araneda, his friend and partner from Falling in love, with whom he hosted the famous program for a whole year. Neither, they say, was Ana Patricia Gámez a guest. But this did not prevent her from wishing Banda all the happiness in the world with these words: “Congratulations ❤️ may her love grow stronger every day and may God always bless her home.”

Araneda explains that she had already told Karina Banda that he would not be able to be on this special day, because he was already engaged in Chile.

Here we share a video where you can see how the wedding went, Karina also says: “And they lived happily ever after.”

