Karina Banda returned to El Gordo y la Flaca, and is received with loud applause

Karina Banda returned to El Gordo y la Flaca. The journalist was sharing the leadership of the program with Lili Estefan, who along with the rest of the staff received her with loud applause and a barrage of endearing affection. Karina Banda said on Instagram: “I already missed them.”

The public is not happy with what is happening with Falling in love USA. Karina Banda left El Gordo y la Flaca to become the star host of said program together with Rafael Araneda, after the departure of Ana Patricia Gámez, who decided to leave to take more care of her family and her children. A year later she seems to go back on what she said and returns to the show. This seems to generate the exit of Karina who now goes to an island to lead what seems to be a spin-off of Falling in love. This is how the public seems to understand it, both in the love program and in this gossip show: “How sad and disrespectful. They take her out of Enamorados to return to the one she gave up ”.

The fans do not deny feeling affection and attachment for Ana Patricia Gámez, but they do not agree on how her return is being handled. Since they even blame him for having returned to Despierta América. And it is that she adds two programs a day, which is why it would seem that she would be away from home most of the time, and according to what she said a year ago, this was what she wanted to avoid. Now the public throws his words at the driver’s face. And they ask Karina Banda not to leave.

Falling in love’s Instagram account explodes with these messages: “I love Ana, but what a lack of consistency from the producers and what a lack of respect towards Karina. Hopefully one day they won’t regret letting her go.”

They also consider that doing this is also a possible injustice with Migbelis Castellanos: “Wasn’t she going to stay babysitting? She didn’t even last a year without a job. I loved Misbelis“.

