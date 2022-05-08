Karina Banda returned to Falling in love with USA: she was not invited to Francisca Lachapel’s wedding

Ana Patricia Gámez was one of the guests at Francisca Lachapel’s wedding. For this reason, Karina Banda had to return to the program to host Falling in love with USA, together with Rafael Araneda. And it is that Francisca’s love affair was held in the Dominican Republic.

Let us remember that a large part of the conductors of Despierta América were invited to the wedding, but sadly not everyone could go.

The public of the program has taken the opportunity to resume their request: “Let him stay”, say the fans. And it is that viewers really love the chemistry between Karina and Rafael Araneda, who recently broke the silence to tell what happened. Read here.

At Francisca Lachapel’s wedding, on the other hand, they were guests in addition to Ana Patricia Gámez, Karla Martínez, Jomari Goyso, Mayti Interiano, Satcha Pretto, among others such as Luz María Doria.

Luz María shared this message: “Every time you fulfill a new dream, I remember that little girl from Azua who used to climb to the roof of her house to tell God how she wanted her life. God continues to obey your dreams because you fight tirelessly for them. Very happy with your happiness @francisca I love you very much. which they later resumed in El Gordo and la Flaca.

But beware that the drivers of El Gordo y la Flaca, as well as Karina Banda, await the tremendous pachanga that will be put together for the wedding of Clarissa Molina, who a few months ago made her commitment to Vicente Saavedra official.

