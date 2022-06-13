Karina Banda shares a unique moment from her wedding with Carlos Ponce

It’s been a week since I gave the “Yes I want” to her husband Charles Ponce, but Karina Banda continues to share unique moments of what will undoubtedly be one of the most important days of her life. Details of this were released dream dayfrom the different outfits and dresses of the bride, through the guests and images of the couple already converted into husband and wife before God.

The bride and groom surrounded by a forest of dreams.

But it was this week that Karina published a video that especially touched the hearts of her more than half a million followers. On this occasion, the protagonists are neither she nor Carlos, but two people who played a precious role in her ceremony.

I always want to see them with that smile. My nephews enjoyed being our pageboys so much, they were super nervous to do a good job, Andy began to practice how to throw petals, the detail was that we never told him to grab little fists and he threw one by one, “Karina wrote proudly along with a touching video of these two little angels.

The little ones radiated happiness and did an extraordinary job stealing the attention and smiles of those present.

An instant that will remain forever tattooed on her smile, like many others that the 33-year-old presenter has been sharing enraptured these days. Her fairytale wedding in the middle of a forest in Valle de Bravo exceeded all expectations, every bride’s dream come true.

The wedding had one hundred guests.

wedding details

A year ago, Karina explained to the wedding planner Karen Morlet that she wanted the party to take place in a place in Mexico, where tourists do not usually arrive, since the presenter wanted it to be something different. “Karina is Mexican and wanted to do this destination wedding in Mexico, but something very different, they didn’t want it to be the typical wedding in the Riviera Maya. That’s why she chose Valle de Bravo. When I talked to her she told me that she wanted to show her a different place from Mexico to their guests,” said Morlet.

That is why the couple chose an area known as Boscoso, a place in Valle de Bravo that is surrounded by trees, completely natural and with many flowers. “They wanted to give a sensation of a magical forest, the idea was that the flowers grow in the corridor in a very organic way, with a decoration all in green and white, very natural foliage, the floor with litter in tone with the forest. We wanted the decoration looks like part of the forest,” said the organizer.