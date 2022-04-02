Karina Banda: This is how she announced the departure of ‘Falling in Love’ to host the show’s reality show

As we told you a few days ago, this March 31st,The surprise that ‘Falling in love’ had was the departure of Karina Banda, who announced, with the help of her until today partner, Rafael Araneda, that she will now lead the reality show ‘La Isla de Enamoranos’.

Almost half an hour before the end of the program, with coconuts in hand, Rafael Araneda announced that ‘Falling in love’ will premiere his own reality show, ‘La Isla de Enamoranos’, but not on UniMás, nor on Univision, but on TelevisaUnivision’s biggest bet, ViX.

And although we had already told you exclusively, the mystery continued for a few more minutes to then announce that the presenter of said reality would be his partner Karina Banda, who will settle on an island in Turkeylet us remember that the production company that produces both formats, Soho, is originally from that country.

With congratulatory banners, confetti, and a great hubbub, Karina thanked her, assured that she was excited for the opportunity, but she couldn’t hide her sad face, the one he held throughout the show. She had to leave this new adventure that he began 9 months ago, when he was given the opportunity to host his own show, because Ana Patricia Gamez she quit with the intention of dedicating herself to being a mom 24/7.

Because sadness? Because as far as we could know, nOr was it in his plans that his time in ‘Falling in love’ would last so little, nor that of Ana Patricia to returnpossibly if he had known, he would not have resigned from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, a position to which he cannot return because it is already occupied by Roberto Hernández.

However, would have decided to accept this other offer that the producer would have given him not only to have an elegant exit, but also to have a new job opportunity.

What is ‘The Island of Falling in Love’ about? a format similar to the one her husband, Carlos Ponce, hosted for Telemundo ‘For Love or for Money?’with the difference is that here they will also seek to form pairs but in the middle of an island.

How is ‘Falling in love’? As we told you, today was Karina’s farewell and tomorrow Ana Patricia will return ‘as a surprise’ to take her place in the driving seat, to help Banda have the opportunity to do the reality show? No, because the producer approached her a few months ago to ask her to come back.

Why do they want Ana Patricia back? It is not by rating, since, although we do not have numbers to share with you, the show is doing very well and never fell. But, as far as we know, Soho would very much like the chemistry between Rafael Araneda and Gámez, and especially the nonchalance of the latter.

Let’s remember that 9 months ago, Ana Patricia Gámez decided to give up ‘Falling in love’, assuring that she wanted to take a break from television because she felt that her children were growing up very fast and she was missing a lot of her childhood. That he wanted to dedicate himself fully to Giulietta, Gael, his family and his companies.

However, Anita would have received an important and tempting offer to return and after consulting and deciding as a family, she said “yes, yes”.

