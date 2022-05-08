Karina Pasián, the Dominican who sings with Alejandro Sanz

Dominican, Upper Manhattan, Karina Pasian she remembers that she immersed herself in the world of music from the age of three, because that was what her parents wanted for her.

“My parents wanted me to dedicate myself to the world of music and that was what they prepared for me. I went to a Times Square school specializing in music, I also learned to play the piano,” she said.

In one of those adventures, when her parents took her to “open mics” in New York, they met a person who connected them with Emilio Estefan, who opened the doors for her to reach the White House in 2007, where she sang for the president. George Bush, and the rest is history.

Thanks to this, Karina met Quincy Jones, who became interested in her, and invited her and her family to Los Angeles, to his house in Bel Air, something that, according to her account, paved the way for her in the music industry.

From one moment to another, the producers began to “fight” for her, until she accepted a contract with Jay Z’s record company, who produced her first album, which was later nominated for the 2008 American Grammys in the best album category. contemporary R&B, for the song First Love.

“My dad told me that it was going to be big, that we were going to get to Hollywood, and I never believed it, it was like ‘yes, aha’, until the moment came and it was like wow, it’s really happening,” he said.

Now, Karina travels the world with one of the most important singers in Spanish, an opportunity that came when she was tired of insisting on her musical career and not being able to achieve it.

“I didn’t want to know anything about music,” he recalled.

About “The 2022 Tour” of Alejandro Sanz who arrives in the Dominican Republic this Saturday, May 7, Karina visited Diario Libre, where she told us about her time in Los Angeles, her return to New York, working in a restaurant, and how she got the opportunity to work with Alejandro Sanz.

“They gave me three songs by Alejandro for the audition, these were ‘Looking for Paradise’, ‘Mi Persona Favorita’ and ‘Quisiera ser’. I had to repeat the casting twice, but I got there. Now that I look back I say, wow that’s great I did. I don’t regret this opportunity.”Karina PasianShowgirl for Alejandro Sanz “

He was tired of trying

Karina says that after becoming independent, she moved alone to Los Angeles to find her way in music, without finding the success she was looking for.

Tired of trying, she returned with her family to New York and started working in a restaurant as a waitress.

“I was lousy at it, but I didn’t want to know anything about music or instruments. I chose to do something as far away from music as possible”, Karina continued.

He says that he always dreamed of living in Europe, and an opportunity arose to go and play with a band in Barcelona, ​​with which they played at weddings and private events.

“I decided after a while to go back into it with music, but now in something that wasn’t mine, that is, a personal project. The idea was crazy, but I left.” said.

Already in Barcelona, ​​the director of the band with which he played told him about the opportunity to sing with Alejando, and at first he said no.

“He insisted a lot, despite telling me that he didn’t tell me: ‘Are you sure? Think it over’. When I insisted again, I said very well, then let’s do the casting. They gave me three songs by Alejandro for the audition, these were ‘Looking for paradise’, ‘My favorite person’ and ‘Quisiera ser’. I had to repeat the casting twice, but I got there. Now that I look back I say, wow, I’m glad I did. I don’t regret this opportunity”, said the Dominican.

Karina has already been on tour with Alejandro for three years, and within the concerts she has her own space to sing.

“Imagine, from playing at weddings to going on tour and singing on stage in front of thousands of people. It is everything”, he told Diario Libre.

He became a finalist on “La Voz España”

Despite the fact that for a moment he gave up his own project, he decided to give himself another chance and audition for La Voz España 2021.

“At that time I did not know if Alejandro was going to be a judge or not, later I found out that he was and they told me not to tell him anything. For him it was a surprise to see me in the blind auditions and well, even though I sing with him, this was an excellent opportunity to connect more with him, to have him as a mentor, and it was an unforgettable experience”, said Karina.

Karina dazzled the judges, but also the public that took her to the final of the contest in the Sanz team.

“I had a long time without getting on stage being the center of attention. She was very nervous at first, but luckily everything worked out.”

Now he composes in Spanish and is looking for a new album

Karina assured that she is working with producers in Spain to be able to release a new album, this time in Spanish.

“Now I feel much more comfortable writing in Spanish, and in this new album that I plan to release there will also be a bit of my essence with R&B, and jazz,” he commented.

He spoke about his references in music in Spanish and how he is inspired by them to compose.

“I love Vicente García, Tosckisha, Rosalia, Natalia Lafourcade, Juan Luis Guerra, Romeo and others, and of course Alejandro Sanz”, he finished.

