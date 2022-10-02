Karl Lagerfeld, fashion kaiser retrospective breaks New York

The new edition of the MET Gala already has a main theme. The designer Karl Lagerfeld has been chosen as the common thread of the biggest event in the world of fashion. On May 1, the Metropolitan Museum in New York will host the exhibition on the Kaiser in which a selection of pieces will be exhibited along with their corresponding sketches. The one who was creative director of Chanel since 1983 revived the Maison revived the firm, in decline since the death of its founder Coco Chanel.

The MET Gala 2023 has already confirmed the main theme: the fashion designer karl lagerfeld.The news has not caught by surprise because in 2019 it was already considered that the figure of the Kaiser would be the common thread on which the fashion event would take place.

In 2005, the MET Gala held a splendid homage to the Maison through “The House of Chanel” and in which familiar faces habitual in the footbridges like Elle McPherson either cute evangelist as well as actresses like Nicole Kidman attended the event and of course, the co-director of the gala Anna Wintour wanted to extol the figure of Coco Chanel. The Metropolitan Museum of New York inaugurated the exhibition in which some of the mythical designs of the firm were exhibited, just as they had already done with versace either Dior.

He did not want to miss the event karl lagerfeld who, along with his inseparable glasses, his tuxedo and his platinum ponytail, did not hesitate to show some discomfort with the organization of the gala and in fact stated that he was opposed to the “Leap taken by fashion from shop windows to art centers”. We would not know what the Kaiser would think about his figure being the main theme of the most relevant event in fashion.

Karl Lagerfeld. A line of beauty

A selection between 5,000 and 10,000 pieces will be exhibited on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of New York along with the corresponding sketch. One of the designer’s passions was drawing, a practice that he exploited by creating sketches upon his arrival at the houses of Balmain, Fendi, Chloé, Patou and finally Chanel. He photographed, illustrated and drew and even designed 60 illustrations for the classic The Emperor’s New Clothes, by Hans Christian Anderson.

Upon his arrival at the Maison in 1983, Lagerfeld was able to resurrect a firm that was dead after the death of its founder, Coco Chanel and he refloated it in a commendable way. she was able to maintain the characteristic style of the firm as well as their exploit their distinctive: camellia, tweed, little black dress or the combination of black and white.

Although he went further. He introduced a new vision through metallic fabrics, denim fabric and even went further, since he did not limit himself to creating lines of clothing, accessories or perfumes, but customers could get surfboards with the logo. Although loyal customers continued to turn to the brand, Lagerfeld opened the Maison to a younger audience and even became the go-to creator for some royals, as he was one of the princess’s best friends. Caroline of Monacowho remains loyal to the French house, and was a regular in the Rose Dances.

Karl Lagerfeld in one of his last parades. The designer became one of the benchmarks of international haute couture, although also one of the most controversial, since his haughty and classist character caused a certain rejection. The designer stated that “Adele was a bit fat” , “he hated ugly people” either “Pippa Middleton should always pose from behind. I don’t like her face.” , among other of his most controversial phrases. The public did not take long to brand him as “vile” Y “cruel” .

February 19 He died at the age of 85. He worked tirelessly until his health permitted and left an extensive legacy considered by many “unparalleled and irreplaceable” .His assets valued at 200 million euros were distributed among his seven heirs, including his cat Choupette. Four years after his death, the figure of the Kaiser is once again more alive than ever.