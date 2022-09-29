Karl Lagerfeld icons to remember him on his 89th birthday

This September, Karl Lagerfeld would be 89 years old and from COOL we want to pay tribute to the Kaiser of fashion, whose legacy is more alive than ever. From time to time, an event or an award ceremony reminds us why the German designer is one of the greatest references in fashion. At the latest Creative Arts Emmy Awards, actress Jane Levy wore one of the first dresses that Lagerfeld designed for Chanel in the mid-1980sshowing that he was also a genius of timelessness. He also went through Fendi, the house where he worked until his death, and founded his own homonymous brand. We remember his designs and most iconic moments

“If I stop working, I will die; and if I die, everything will end », used to say Karl Lagerfeld who was active until he gave his last breath, on February 19, 2019. It was characterized by a meticulous combination of classical and contemporary influences. Innovation, intuition and unlimited creativity. “For me, designing is like breathing in and out. It’s not something I ask for, it just happens.”once explained the Kaiser. Proof of that genius is the design that she created for Chanel and that actress Jane Levy wore at the awards ceremony. It belongs to the spring-summer prêt-à-porter collection of 1985.

chanell

In 1983, Chanel appointed him creative director with the mission of giving back to house his glory years. Until Lagerfeld arrived, four designers passed through Chanel, none of them achieved what he did: consolidate forever the codes of the firm, maximizing the pillars of its founder. Each season, it featured a new tweed for the new generations.

“Some things never go out of style: jeans, white shirt and Chanel jacket”Lagerfeld pointed out when asked about reinventing the classic jacket from tweed.

“When I entered the house no one wore Chanel, so I took it as a challenge… I was attracted to the idea of ​​resurrecting something that was dead”, said the designer about his arrival at the firm that was about to close. In the 1995 parade, he surprised with a classic collection in its concept but transgressive in its way of wearingwith Claudia Schiffer as the leading model.

Karl achieved the impeccable style of the house but connecting it with the current public. He also worked a lot on accessories, especially on bags. One of his iconic creations was a reinterpretation of the classic 2.55. Karl added a double C clasp closure and added a leather strap between the chain links.

He turned the parades into authentic shows in the Grand Palais. In 2015, to present his autumn/winter haute couture collection, he transformed the parade in a casino, where he put all his muses to play: Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, Juliane Moore…

Karl icons at Fendi

In 1965 Karl Lagerfeld enters the Italian house with the aim of rejuvenating the brand. The German designer revolutionized the use of leather with new techniques, even created a special skin to be used in summer. He was also a pioneer in including leather in garments and opting for bright colors, banishing the exclusivity of black and brown.

In the 80s and 90s, Fendi hand in hand with Lagerfeld entered other areas such as menswear. He is also responsible for the famous Zucca logo, the double F logo, which stands for FunFur (funny skin).

eponymous firm

Karl founded his own firm in 1984, while working for Fendi and Chanel, but in 2004 he sold all his shares in his company. The highlight of his career with the firm Karl Lagerfeld was the opening of a shop in the famous Saint-Germain de Pres de Paris. It was more than a store because it also functioned as a gallery where the designer exhibited his works: drawings, photographs…

Although Karl sold his shares, the spirit of the Kaiser has always been present. Well, him and all his muses. In fact, Karl Lagerfeld’s latest campaign is inspired by the great friendship between Karl and Cara Delavingne.