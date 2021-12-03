Karl Nehammer will be the new Austrian chancellor

Karl Nehammer, Minister of the Interior of the Government of Austria, announced that he had been appointed by the ÖVP (People’s Party) as the new party leader and consequently as the new Austrian Chancellor, following the resignation of Alexander Schallenberg.

Nehammer’s appointment comes one day after the current Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that he wanted to step down. Schallenberg announced his resignation hours after Sebastian Kurz – his predecessor as chancellor and to this day leader of the ÖVP – decided to leave politics. Schallenberg had motivated his resignation by saying that the role of chancellor and that of leader of the ÖVP, the majority party in the Austrian parliament, should have been filled by the same person.

Nehammer, who is 49, had been interior minister first in Kurz’s second government and then in Schallenberg’s government. As interior minister he had been among the main government officials in the response to the coronavirus emergency. Before becoming minister he had been a member of the ÖVP in the Austrian Parliament since 2017.

