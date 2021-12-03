World

Karl Nehammer will be the new Austrian chancellor

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Karl Nehammer, Minister of the Interior of the Government of Austria, announced that he had been appointed by the ÖVP (People’s Party) as the new party leader and consequently as the new Austrian Chancellor, following the resignation of Alexander Schallenberg.

Nehammer’s appointment comes one day after the current Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that he wanted to step down. Schallenberg announced his resignation hours after Sebastian Kurz – his predecessor as chancellor and to this day leader of the ÖVP – decided to leave politics. Schallenberg had motivated his resignation by saying that the role of chancellor and that of leader of the ÖVP, the majority party in the Austrian parliament, should have been filled by the same person.

Nehammer, who is 49, had been interior minister first in Kurz’s second government and then in Schallenberg’s government. As interior minister he had been among the main government officials in the response to the coronavirus emergency. Before becoming minister he had been a member of the ÖVP in the Austrian Parliament since 2017.

– Read also: Sebastian Kurz will leave politics

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Assault on the US Congress, ‘Shaman’ Jake Angeli sentenced to 41 months in prison: “Face of the revolt, stirred up the crowd”

2 weeks ago

The thieves snatch the daughter from his arms and throw her into the pool, a 9-month-old child drowns in front of her mother

1 week ago

Black Friday for Stock Exchanges, New South African Variant Scare By Investing.com

1 week ago

Libya, elections at risk of chaos. Haftar sentenced to death

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button