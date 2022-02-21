Karl Towns, his mother and the necklace he wore in the NBA 3-point competition

The player of Dominican origin Karl Anthony Towns wore a necklace from his mother, who died in April 2020 of covid-19, during the triple competition of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland in the United States.

In a video released by the NBA, Towns said that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, knew how much it meant to him to one day participate in the competition and that is why he gave 100 percent of his abilities to focus on the game.

“She (Jacqueline) knew how much this meant to me. She knew how much I had dreamed of this moment… She knew how she was going to play, how she was going to give her best. That’s the only thing I’ve been thinking about all day,” the Minnesota Timberwolves player said.

He also expressed that although most of his friends invited him to activities and commitments weeks before the competition, he canceled everything to be totally focused on training.

According to the NBA portal, for four seasons Towns has scored an average of 22.3 points and has had 11.9 rebounds per game. His recent appearance was his third in the All-Star Game.

Towns also won Rookie of the Year in 2018-19.