Karla Fatule recovers from minimal change disease that caused her to weigh 218 pounds

Santo Domingo. DR

The model and actress Karla Fatule reappeared this Monday more lively and with a clear diagnosis of what is happening to her body, which at one point grew disproportionately and weighed up to 218 pounds.

carla suffered from the disease of the minimum changes (ECM). Explained by herself: “It is a disorder that damages the glomeruli, some tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, which purify the blood. It is more common in children than in adults. We speak of minimal change disease because the damage to these blood vessels is too small, minimal, for doctors to see with a normal microscope.”

The good news is that it is treatable “and most people with NDEs improve within a few weeks of starting treatment, That’s how I’ve done it.”

It all started when she went on a trip abroad with her family and from that very day she already felt swollen.

Already in the theme parks she felt tired and everything cost her more, as it swelled more.

Then, days later, he decided to go to a hospital emergency room, where he was diagnosed with absolute dehydration.

Back in Santo Domingo, she was hospitalized and tests began to determine the reasons for his swelling.

“Every day I gained more and more weight, from six to ten pounds a day, that process of seeing myself like this was traumatic,” he said in an explanatory video shared on Instagram.

After seven days of constant analysis and studies it is determined “that I am in a nephrotic picture”in which he weighed 218 pounds “of pure liquid”.

Regarding her ailments, she reported: “My whole body was swollen, everything, and with a lot of discomfort, I couldn’t stand up alone, walk, my skin was cut, everything was very difficult, I lasted many days in the clinic.”

After a month and two days without knowing exactly what was happening to him, they performed a biopsy that determined minimal change disease.

Already in clear recovery, “They told me I’m fine” Karla thanked for living: “I am so happy and ready to live to the fullest this opportunity that has been given to me to be on Earth.”