Karla Michelle, “happy and blessed”, back on the Wapa Television screen

Since yesterday morning, an atmosphere of expectation and mystery has taken over Wapa Television when, through social networks, they announced the return of “someone very special” whose image would be revealed at 11:30 a.m. The list of names began with “Maneco”, the character played by the comedian Wilson Torresand ended with Francis Roseswho currently produces his own program on TeleOnce.

This time the followers of Channel 4 did not hit her. “The wait is over. Karla Michelle returns home! ”, They reported on the digital platforms of the television medium.

actress and comedian Karla Michelle Sanchez was received by Angelique Burgos “Burbu”, Natalie Rivera, Charles Torres, melwin Y Ackerly Cedeno in “Stick at noon”, a production of which she will be a part as presenter since yesterday. The news was confirmed by the interpreter of “Degollina” when the wife of the leader of the Pirates of Quebradillas, Larry Ayusoasked him if the reason for his visit to the program was just to play or if he stayed on Wapa Television.

“I stayed and I am happy, blessed”, confirmed Sánchez in a telephone interview with The new day After concluding her first day in the space that airs from Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, the actress was also preparing for her rehearsals for “The Remix”“show” to which he will return tomorrow after a two-year break.

In March 2020, when the then Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vázquezdecreed a curfew that forced citizens to stay in their homes 24 hours a day to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the comedian entered a process of transformation and renewal that motivated her to stop and rethink some aspects of her life. In this process, the artist recognized that it was her faith in God that helped her stand firm.

“They gave me many things, it gave me depression, I did not understand what was happening with the pandemic and I was afraid. I was terrified of the unknown, I didn’t feel safe. I kept for two years. I came to go out the other days because you have to work, you had to resume your career. This is my mission, Dad God wants me doing this, it was a gift that He gave me”, Sanchez stated.

Regarding her facet as an animator, the artist described herself as “excited” to share work with professionals she admires and also considers friends. In fact, her trust with Burgos, according to Sánchez, “is something else” because her bond comes from “Don’t sleep” (Telemundo).

“I have known her for many years. I admire her so much, I even imitate her. She is an inspiration to me, she seems to me to be a wonderful person, ”she pointed out about her colleague who announced last week that she is preparing to serve as executive producer of her own nightly program with the help of Gilda Santini.

Along these lines, Sánchez thanked Santini and her husband, the producer Emmanuel “Sunshine” Logrono, whom he described as “angels on earth” who have always knocked on his door when he needed it most. As on previous occasions, he narrated, this new opportunity on Wapa Television has been an answered prayer.

“I kneel down, I ask God, and he complies. There I received the call from Gilda. Sunshine, I think that before arriving in Wapa she did not know him. I saw him once when I was recording the video for ‘El tango del sin’ by Residente, we talked and one day I received a call from him. ‘Hey, I want you to work with me,’ she told me, ”recalled the actress about her beginnings on Channel 4.

The disciple of the actresses Johan Polanco and Judith Pizarro acknowledged that thanks to these artists and the producers, she has been able to develop her career.

Among his future plans, Sánchez plans to create a YouTube channel that he will use to raise awareness about dwarfism and how you can live a normal life even with this condition.

“I would like to present what my life is like, what it is like to be a short person and that there are no limitations. You can get married, you can have babies, and you can lead a normal life. I would like to inspire my audience and make them say ‘if she can, so can I,’” she stated.