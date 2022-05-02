Karla Panini denies having stolen her husband Américo Garza

Karla Panini broke the silence after several years of controversy and criticism of her and her husband América Garza, as the comedian decided to break the silence and clarify what happened at one point with ex-partner Karla Luna.

And it is that, since the presenter married the businessman, several criticisms arose against the couple, as users comment that the ex-lavandera caused the separation in 2017 after losing the fight against cancer.

In this regard, Karla Panini stated in a TikTok that all this was just a lot of misinformation that does not stop in time, thinking of the children.

In addition, she clarified that she did not steal her current husband, far from it, as was speculated when after a long agony Karla Luna lost her life and her youngest daughters were claimed by their father, Américo, to take them to live with Panini, with who had already made their relationship official.

“This snowball was made, because I kept quiet and kept quiet and kept quiet. And he, my husband, who always wanted to be my husband, because I’m fed up with that, because I didn’t steal him, I didn’t force him to do anything, the man is here because he wanted to, “he said.

He added: “We let a monster grow, a giant monster. I’m always going to make fun of myself, my memes, what they invent for me. And if they want and if not, I have”.

Let us remember that this clip came to light just after the comedian began promoting her black shirts that include a phrase in the middle of a heart that says: “We hate you Panini”, some believe that she simply published the recording to obtain publicity.