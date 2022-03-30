Karla Panini disheveled on behalf of all of Mexico, does she deserve it? | Instagram

Actress Karla Panini has received a lot of hate for several years now, to the point of being considered the “national enemy” of Mexico. Her alleged actions made her the subject of ridicule on social media, sparing no opportunity to expose any mistakes she made. Recorded in the minds of Mexicans, the video that went viral caused a furor.

Through a clip on the famous digital platform TikTok “Ernestine del Mar“, a character played by comedian Jair Villarrealtook the initiative to take revenge on behalf of all of Mexico by doing justice with his own hand with a great sense of humor.

In the 30-second video you can see Karla Panini accompanied by the comedic figure, joining the thousands who have performed on trend, dancing the choreography of the song of the Mexican regional genre ‘Chale’, by the composer Eden Munoz. The peak moment was when the chorus arrived where the lyrics say “a jolt and pure forward” Ernestina del Mar decided to pull the hair of Karla Panini leaving her disheveled, and then running away from her mischief. The protagonist of the program “Las Lavanderas” was not angry at the joke, on the contrary, she showed a good attitude by laughing at Jair’s occurrence.

It could be of interest to you: Becky G, tries to imitate Anitta and laughs at herself

Karla Panini disheveled on behalf of all of Mexico, does she deserve it? Source: TikTok



YOU CAN SEE HERE THE VIDEO OF KARLA PANINI.

In the description of the video posted on the account of the Ernestine del Maryou can read the sentence:

A shake! Hahahahahahahaha All over Mexico.

Netizens loved the video and showed their approval by showering it with thousands of comments. “You did what all of Mexico wants to do in this life”, “There was no tiktok that gave me so much satisfaction HAHAHA”, “Mexico thanks you”, “He is the person I have envied the most in my life”, were some of many similar phrases. However, on account of Karla Panini The video was also shared, but the famous deactivated the comment option to avoid bad moments.

All this hate and dislike for Karla Panini has an explanation. The situation originates from the time when her famous show ‘Las Lavanderas’ was at her best, sharing the stage with her ex-friend carla moon. Everything fell apart when Luna discovered that her husband was unfaithful to her, and as if that were not enough, her lover was the one who proclaimed herself her best friend. Karla Panini.

But the situation did not stop there, later when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which finally led her to lose her life, conversations between Panini and Garza also came to light, planning to treat her badly and inciting her then-husband to divorce in order to be openly together. .