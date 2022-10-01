Karla Sofía Gascón prepares a film with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña

Karla mentioned the expectations she had, that she is very excited to work with talented characters, with whom she has had good chemistry.

Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, 49, continues to bring her talent and charisma to the screen and after joining the cast of the new season of Master Chef Celebrity 2022, she is preparing to star in a film and catapult her career internationally in which will share credits with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

The film will be called ‘Emilia Pérez’, which is based on the musical play of the same name and is about a fugitive who, in order to escape the law, is forced to change gender, but missing his children, he returns 10 years later and poses as her aunt.

Now the actress, in a recent interview with a newspaper with national circulation, revealed what she expected to find in the filming of the new project and the surprise she got from living with great talents.

“I must be honest. I no longer cook at the first boil. I have many years. If this had caught me in the 20 years I would be hallucinating in colors, with a subidilla roll. But, I don’t even take the successes seriously Neither the failures either. What has to be, will be. These girls are as normal as anyone. I thought they would come with the attitude of divas and no.

He also spoke of the complications to record by the protagonists, since their agendas began to fill with more projects:

“The filming was delayed for the beginning of 2023. I was in Paris with Zoe Saldaña and Jac, rehearsing, I arrived in Madrid, because Zoe and Selena had a schedule that did not match. Suddenly they called me from MasterChef and I accepted. However, I will be traveling to Paris, because it is a very complicated film and we have to rehearse many things before we start filming here in Mexico, because it will also be in Spanish”.

The actress specified that this new stage is one of the “most beautiful and rewarding experiences I’ve ever had”: “I try to enjoy every job I do, to the fullest, and I laugh a lot. They gave me all the freedom in the world to create character. I became close friends with the production people and it is a very well done series, which was recorded in a pandemic, with children who have unparalleled talent, who sing, dance and act, “he added.

Currently, the actress is seen Saturday with Saturday in the most famous kitchen in Mexico, MasterChef Celebrity 2022, and in the same interview she expressed her desire to be the first transgender to win a reality show of this type.

“It would be nice to break a small record, but if it’s not me, it will be someone else in the future. Looking at it from a superficial point of view it’s irrelevant, but if I look at it from an objective point of view, it would be nice if a person who won belongs to a constantly vilified minority.

In addition, she clarified whether Mexican food is a disadvantage for her being Spanish: “I am at a disadvantage when it comes to Mexican food, since I don’t know the names of things, like when they ask for a guajillo chili or they ask for a mole, it’s as if they tell one from here (from Mexico) who prepares a paella. No idea! It’s being very complicated in that sense and more because I like to do things from creativity more than from technique; more than what comes from me, from combining food and what I find, and not so much about knowing things to the letter, because I had not even looked at a cookbook, “he concluded.