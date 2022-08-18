Entertainment
Karla Souza shares how was her first approach with Jamie Foxx to the rhythm of salsa
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas from criticism for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe
02:07
-
The origin of the actor who will play Fidel Castro is not the only controversy surrounding ‘Alina de Cuba’
01:57
-
John Leguizamo calls for a boycott against the film in which James Franco will play Fidel Castro
01:52
-
This is the reason why after spending 90 million dollars they decided to cancel ‘Batgirl’
00:19
-
This is how Leslie Grace reacted to the cancellation of the movie ‘Batgirl’
00:34
-
They announce the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ a few months after its release
02:05
-
There will be no Latin batgirl! ‘Batgirl’ movie starring Leslie Grace canceled
00:33
-
‘Batgirl’ Premiere Canceled Despite $90 Million Investment
01:27
-
Bad Bunny walks the red carpet with Brad Pitt and talks about his new role as an actor
01:46
-
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock… four months after slapping him at the Oscars
00:50
-
This is how actress Mabel Cadena values her role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
01:43
-
The San Diego Comic Con returns in a big way with the presentation of the movie ‘Dungeons and Dragons’
00:24
-
Natalie Portman Reveals the Challenges She Faced in Becoming Marvel’s New Hero
02:33
-
Steve Carell Opens Up About His Childhood Relationship With ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
02:03
-
Steve Carell Discussed What Makes ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Special
02:02
-
The latest Disney movie is banned in 14 countries and raises less money than expected
01:48
-
Iconic blue house featured in 1986 movie ‘Top Gun’ opens to the public
01:51
-
The cast of ‘Father of the Bride’ explains why it is a film full of Latin flavor
02:43
-
“He is a sad man with a broken heart, but he will fight”: Idris Elba talks about his character in ‘Beast’
02:09
-
UP NEXT
Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas from criticism for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe
02:07
-
The origin of the actor who will play Fidel Castro is not the only controversy surrounding ‘Alina de Cuba’
01:57
-
John Leguizamo calls for a boycott against the film in which James Franco will play Fidel Castro
01:52
-
This is the reason why after spending 90 million dollars they decided to cancel ‘Batgirl’
00:19
-
This is how Leslie Grace reacted to the cancellation of the movie ‘Batgirl’
00:34
-
They announce the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ a few months after its release
02:05
-
There will be no Latin batgirl! ‘Batgirl’ movie starring Leslie Grace canceled
00:33
-
‘Batgirl’ Premiere Canceled Despite $90 Million Investment
01:27
-
Bad Bunny walks the red carpet with Brad Pitt and talks about his new role as an actor
01:46
-
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock… four months after slapping him at the Oscars
00:50
-
This is how actress Mabel Cadena values her role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
01:43
-
The San Diego Comic Con returns in a big way with the presentation of the movie ‘Dungeons and Dragons’
00:24
-
Natalie Portman Reveals the Challenges She Faced in Becoming Marvel’s New Hero
02:33
-
Steve Carell Opens Up About His Childhood Relationship With ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
02:03
-
Steve Carell Discussed What Makes ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Special
02:02
-
The latest Disney movie is banned in 14 countries and raises less money than expected
01:48
-
Iconic blue house featured in 1986 movie ‘Top Gun’ opens to the public
01:51
-
The cast of ‘Father of the Bride’ explains why it is a film full of Latin flavor
02:43
-
“He is a sad man with a broken heart, but he will fight”: Idris Elba talks about his character in ‘Beast’
02:09