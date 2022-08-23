Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, the muses of the new Pirelli calendar

For the Pirelli 2023 calendar, which has become an artistic and fashion event, Australian photographer Emma Summerton has been inspired by her “muses”, who They will be embodied by celebrities such as Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid, curvy models Ashley Graham and Precious and Lauren Wasser, who lost both legs due to toxic shock caused by a tampon.

For this 49th edition, Summerton was chosen, known among other things for collaborating for years with the fashion magazine Vogue and having portrayed stars like Rihanna or George Clooneyand that she is the fifth woman who gets behind the goal to sign the prestigious calendar.

Emma Summerton’s 2023 Pirelli calendar is titled ‘Love Letters to the Muse’ and will feature some of the world’s most prominent models photographed in New York and London to represent the “muses, characters imaginary and archetypal characters that inspired the photographer throughout her life,” explained the tire company.

“It is a tribute to all the women who have inspired Summerton, from her mother to a collection of women singers, actresses, artists, writers, activists, painters and many others. Many of her ideas come from these real and imagined women, “he highlights Pirelli.

“Since the beginning of my journey with photography, I have always been driven by who the woman in my image is. Where does she come from? Where does she want to go? Who does she love? How does she love? What drives her? How does she imagine herself in the world? How does she become the imagination of herself? I ask these questions of myself first and then project them into the story I’m trying to tell or the emotion I hope to convey.” the photographer in a note.

The intention, he adds, “is to inspire the viewer to open their minds and dream of me”

“I looked up to Emma Summerton’s work because her photos depict a dreamlike and magical world, so rich in color and imagination. And because we live in a time where the real and the unreal meet more and more often, she seemed the perfect artist to interpret this moment and at the same time make a great contribution to the heritage of the Pirelli Calendar,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Pirelli.

But the photographer, in several interviews she has given, explained that the calendar also speaks of “inclusiveness” because in addition to the canonical beauties, models have been chosen that also represent different forms of beauty.

Among the models that will appear on the pages of “The Cal”, as this calendar is already known, Karlie Kloss,Bella Hadidt; Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Russian Sasha Pivovarova, 37, Lila Moss, Ashley Graham and Precious Lee, the first curvy African-American model to appear on the cover of Vogue America.

Related news

Each will represent a “muse, Lauren Wasser, the model who lost both legs to toxic shock caused by a tampon, will be the athlete; Adwoa Aboah, the Queen; Adut Akech, the Dreamcatcher; He Cong, the wise and Karlie Kloss, the technology expert, among others.

In the images of the preparation of the work, which has been carried out in three intense days between London and New York, the dreamlike world that characterizes the photographer can be appreciated, although to see the final result you will have to wait until November when the calendar is launched. , probably in Milan.