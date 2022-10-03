Karma: 54 short phrases to meditate under the cause-effect law

To learn karma quotes It is a good idea to make yourself aware of their existence through methods like meditation. Under this premise, we show you what are the 54 karma short phrases to meditate, making the best selection, allowing a better understanding of this law. LMeditation is ideal to have a greater knowledge about this law. Which, according to Buddhism, is the energy that gives off every action that the human being performs. Being a philosophy that indicates that it is the law of cause and effect.

What is karma about?

Before mentioning the karma phrases most popular and also karma short phrases, first you have to understand in detail what it is. Karma means action or transcendent energy that comes from the actions, thoughts and words of people. Similarly, karma is a Sanskrit word that is used in the Buddhist, Jaimist and Hindu religions. Which was later adopted into spiritualism.

In addition to this, within physics, the word is equivalent to the following law: For every action there is an equivalent force reaction, but in the opposite direction. Thus, karma reminds human beings that for every action a person does there will be a reaction.

What are the 54 karma phrases?

This is a selection of the best karma phrases Y karma short phrases to meditate. Many of them claimed great spiritual leaders of Buddhism, as well as by other historical figures.

1- My actions represent my only experiences. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground I stand on. One of the karma phrases by Thích Nhất Hạnh.

two- We awaken in others the same mind-level attitude that we have with them. Elbert Hubbard quote.

3- Karma represents experience, experience is something that creates memory, memory creates imagination and desire, and desire again creates karma.. Deepak Chopra.

4- Those who are free from resentment will be the ones who find peace. It is one of the karma short phrases of Buddha.

5- Like gravity, karma is so simple that people often don’t realize it.. Sakyong Mipham.

6- Before starting the journey of revenge, it is necessary to dig two graves. Proverb.

7- What is done leaves a seed in deep consciousness and one day this seed will grow. Another of the karma quotes by Sakyong Mipham.

8- Sooner or later, it will be everyone’s turn to be in the position in which they once had someone else.. Ashley Lorenzana.

9- As it has been planted, it is harvested; this way is the field of karma. Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

10- Karma is only found in space and chance. Your real self does not reside locally. Deepak Choprah.

eleven- When something good is given to the world, in time it will be something good, and something good will be received. Russel Simmons.

12- According to the karma of past actions, one’s destiny unfolds, even if everyone wants to be lucky.. Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

13- Things do not happen by chance in this world of arising and disappearing. You don’t live in some kind of crazy, accidental universe. Things happen according to certain laws, laws of nature. Laws such as the law of karma, which teaches that because a seed was sown, a fruit will come forth. One of the karma quotes that belong to Sharon Salzberg.

14- Sin makes its own hell and goodness makes its own heaven.. Mary BakkerEddy.

fifteen- Every action of life touches some string that will vibrate in eternity. Edwin Hubbel Chapin.

16- When karma is well understood, it is just the mechanics by which consciousness manifests.. Deepak Chopra.

17- A person who does good karma at all times is held in high esteem. Rig Veda.

18- The way you treat people is your karma; how you treat them is yours. Wayne Dyer.

19- Men are not punished for their sins, but for themselves. Albert Hubbard.

twenty- There is a wonderful mythical law of nature that the three things you most want in life (peace, happiness and freedom) are always achieved by giving them to someone else.. This is one of the karma phrases which belongs to Peyton Conway March.

twenty-one- Whether or not you believe in the survival of consciousness after death, karma, and reincarnation, it has a pretty serious implication for behavior.. Stanislav Grof.

22- No person can escape his past karma. Mahavir.

23- There is a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who have gone out of their way to hurt others, will end up alone and broke.. Sylvester Stallone.

24- I believe in karma. If the sowing is good, the harvest will be good too. By doing the positive things, they come back with a good return. Yannick Noah.

25- Karma does not line up with those who have quit work. Bhagavad Gita.

26- I am a great believer in karma, and the revenge served to those who misbehave is enough for me.. Beth Dito.

27- I believe in good luck, in faith and I believe in karma; that the energy that is given to the world returns to find you. Chris Pine.

28- I have no reason to hate someone; I believe in good karma and spreading good energy. Vanilla Ice.

29- Truly, I believe in karma. You get what you give, whether it’s good or bad. Sandra Bullock.

30- As a Buddhist, you feel as if you are in control of the situation and that you can change your karma. Marcia Wallace.

31- Never disrespect a woman, man, boy or girl in the future. We are all the same. What goes around comes around, and karma kicks in at the end of the day. Angie Stone.

32- I try to live with the idea that karma is completely real. Therefore, I give what I want to receive. Megan fox.

33- If someone has a strong intuitive connection, Buddhism suggests that it is due to karma, some past connection.. Richard Gere.

3. 4- By continuing to say that bad things will happen, you have a good chance of becoming a prophet.. Isaac Bashevis Singer.

35- To go from mortal to Buddha, it is necessary to put an end to karma, nurture consciousness and accept what life brings. Bodhidharma.

36- Low-value people blame their karma. Proverb.

37- Karma yoga is a supreme secret in itself. Bhagavad Gita.

38- Karma eventually comes to everyone. You can’t get away with it if you’ve hurt someone at some point in your entire life. no matter who you are. Jessica Brody.

39- Without the karma of their own deeds, they are only destroying themselves.. Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

40- Everyone comes from the same root. If you hate another human being, you would be hating a part of yourself. Elvis Presley.

41- What you give comes back. This way it works. Sooner or later, the universe will give you the revenge you deserve.. Jessica Brody.

42- If you are really a bad person, you will come back as a fly and feed on excrement. Kurt Cobain.

43- Observing a good person, try to become him or her. If you see someone who is not so good, reflect on their weak points. Confucius.

44- When you give the good that is in you or share what makes you happy, the good will come back multiplied ten thousand times. John O’Donohue.

Four. Five- Not only is there good and evil, but what goes around comes around. Karma exists. Donald Van deMark.

46- The law is simple. Each experience is repeated or suffered until it is lived properly for the first time. Ben Okri.

47- Treat others as you would like to be treated, because what you give comes back to you. Ana Monnar.

48- Strange things always happen when you try to cheat fate.. Rick Riordan.

49- When you have lived longer, you will realize that what you give to the world comes back to you in one way or another. It may be today, tomorrow or even in years, but at some point it will come. slash.

fifty- The misfortunes you meet are self-made. Simon Armitage.

51- You can’t control the results, only your actions. Allan Locos.

52- If you plant a seed of love, it is you who blooms. Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati.

53- As long as karma exists, the world will continue to change. Nina Hager.

54- It seems that situations happen to people, but the truth is that they are triggered by causes that have to do with karma. Deepak Chopra.

If you need a moment of reflection, you can choose one of the karma phrases that we showed you in the previous part. Do not forget that karma offers you what you give, so you must pay close attention to your actions.

