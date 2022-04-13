Karma came to him, Pulisic made fun of El Tri and now a Mexican would replace him

Karma for Pulisic, a Mexican would replace him

April 12, 2022 10:00 p.m.

There are consequences after the pass of the real Madridwhich turned around an adverse result and this generated one of the most epic matches that have been seen in the UEFA Champions League, where the white team showed their hierarchy.

But, according to English media, in the Chelsea there will be firm resolutions after the elimination of the current Champions League champion, who will no longer be able to defend his crown. According to The Sun report, the foundation that manages Chelsea would consider the player’s departure from the United States, Christian Pulisic.

The project would not be destroyed because it is intended to have Thomas Tuchel who would have already requested a new reinforcement for 2022, which could be the Mexican Hirving Lozano. The Mexican, at the time, was already on the coach’s radar and now this pass could be given.

When did Tuchel want to sign Hirving Lozano?

The German coach saw Lozano while he was playing for Napoli and his arrival could be confirmed, when Tuchel was in charge of PSG, but they took him out. Now, it would be an option to have the Mexican.

