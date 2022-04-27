Karma came to Martino, he ignored a crack in the Tri, now he will play in the USA

Karma came to Martino for ignoring a crack, now he will play with USA

April 26, 2022 05:30 a.m.

The Mexican team He could have had another striker with qualities in the Premier League, however, Gerardo Martino chose to ignore him and now the 21-year-old will end up playing for the USA.

More news from the Mexican team:

Now that he will face El Tri, the Mexican team that Lionel Messi respects the most

According to the report of the Infobae portal, the Mexican-American striker Sebastian Soto He was in the sights of the Mexican Olympic team thanks to Jaime Lozano, who knew of his talent, but Gerardo Martino did not give the go-ahead.

Tata did not consider him, because at that time he was barely 19 years old and playing in the MLS, they did not see him as a great talent. Now Sebastian Soto He is in England, was acquired by Norwich and would be considered for the USA team.

Karma came to Gerardo Martino in the Tri

The Mexican team has a drought of goals and Gerardo Martino could have Sebastián Soto as a revulsive, but now it will be Christian Pulisic’s revulsive, while Tata has Rogelio Funes Mori recently operated and Henry Martin and Raul Jimenez goalless for their clubs.

More news from the Mexican team:

Aguirre asked for it for Mallorca and Vela decides his future where he will earn 4.5 million dollars