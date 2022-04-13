Karma for Lewandowski, made fun of Mexico and now fate charges them

The low blow that Robert Lewandowski receives

April 12, 2022 3:15 p.m.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich made fun of Mexican football by scoring the goal of the Club World Cup final with his hand against Tigres, now fate denies him the opportunity to go to the semifinals of the Champions League.

The next rival of the Mexican team, Robert Lewandowski, could do little or nothing against the collective work of Villarreal, who out of the forecasts left the Bavarian team out. Now the Pole must concentrate on the local tournament.

After learning that Mexico would be the World Cup rival, the Polish striker also relaxed and even put on a smiling image, but now everything is sadness for Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich.

What does Lewandowski think of Mexican soccer?

Forward Robert Lewandowski did not know Mexican soccer until he had to face Tigres, a team that made it difficult. Now he will have to face the Mexican team for the World Cup in Qatar.

