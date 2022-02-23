Karol G: 3 photos of Bichota without makeup on the cover of Vogue magazine

Singer Carol G 31 years old has become the new Latin queen of song. Her music plays on all the radio stations in the world and her face goes viral on social networks thanks to the comments and likes of her more than 49 million followers from all latitudes.

Now Carol G became the cover girl of the magazine fashion but it is not the first time that his face and his talent have reached an international publication. Just a few months ago she garnered all eyes in Billboard magazine dealing with the lives of music stars.

Karol G in Vogue. Source: instagram @karolg

it was the same Carol G who announced on her instagram feed that her face is in Vogue and did so with a special message for her audience that follows her closely. “That’s how I decided to go out: Little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or we should see ourselves according to social standards …” Anuel AA’s ex wrote.

“On this occasion I wanted them to speak for me, my way of thinking, the success of my work and my music, and the security that has been so difficult to build over the years… to value who we are above how we see ourselves. This is my first Vogue cover.” Carol G.

In the publication you can see some of the photos that Carol G did for this publication in which, in addition to going out without makeup, she shows off her elaborate figure with incredible looks in black and white, fiery red, dresses with feathers and transparencies. Her hair is pulled back so that her beauty speaks for itself.