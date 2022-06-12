Karol G and Anahí sing save me from RBD in concert in Mexico – People – Culture

Already several fans of Carol G had been speculating about the possible participation of Anahí, remembered for her role in ‘Rebelde’, in one of the Colombian’s concerts.

This June 11, Both surprised their followers at the Mexico City Arena. This presentation would mark the return of the Mexican to the stage.

The interpreters gave some clues before the moment in which they sang together the famous song ‘Sálvame’ from ‘RBD’. Anahí shared minutes before, in her stories on her Instagram, a clip in which she climbed some stairs of what seemed to be a stage and then a photo in which she was putting on makeup, with the iconic pink hat on the side.

History of Anahí prior to her participation in the concert of Karol G.

In another video, later shared by Anahí, it is seen how her image appears on the stage screen, with which the fans react excitedly waiting for the artist to enter.

Anahí appears on stage dressed in a black top and pants and wearing the pink hat that we had previously seen. Immediately, all the concertgoers begin to sing the song “Sálvame” in chorus along with the Mexican.

In other stories, he is seen sharing the stage with Karol G, while emotionally greeting his audience and throwing the hat among the attendees.

Other images captured the emotional hugs between Anahí and Karol G, both on stage and moments after the presentation. “I love you,” the Mexican wrote in one of the clips she shared, referring to the Colombian.

“How do I explain what I just experienced?“Was what the interpreter of ‘Mía Colucci’ wrote along with the video she shared on her social networks, which has more than 640 thousand views and many messages of congratulations on Instagram.

“I adore you, you have to return to the beautiful stage, you illuminate everything!”, Also actress Elizabeth Valdez commented.

