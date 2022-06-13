Karol G and Anahi: the best memes left by the presentation in Mexico – People – Culture

Last Saturday, June 11, a new edition of the ‘Bichota Tour’ was held, the concert tour of the paisa singer Karol G, and which took place in one of the most important stages of the Aztec territory: in the Arena of Mexico City.

However, what seemed to be a more routine presentation turned into a magical night for reggaeton fans, but especially for fans of the iconic television series ‘Rebelde’.

And it is that Anahí Puente, who played ‘Mía’ in the telenovela, emerged on stage to sing ‘Sálvame’, together with the singer paisa. The public went crazy and social networks immediately began to viralize the images that came from the Mexican capital.

The comments of Internet users surprised by the collaboration were immediate, much less the memes that began to flood the different digital platforms with their particular sense of humor.

Amid the jubilation of the spectators, Karol G thanked the Mexican artist for having come to her concert and commented on the reason why she invited her to get on stage, after 11 years of having participated in a public presentation.

“One because I’m too big a fan of Rebelde,” he said while holding back tears.

“Two because when we were down there she told me that she didn’t know if people were going to respond to her presence and I told her that this moment was going to be so epic that it was never going to be repeated,” he added.

For her part, Anahí only had words of gratitude with the fans and with the ‘Bichota’ for having allowed her to squander her talent.

“The human being that this woman is, the soul that Karol has (…) for me it has been a tremendous honor to be here with you. You know I’ve been a bit far for 11 years old and the nerves are strong, I just want to tell you that you are always in my heart and what we live together and what we live together is never forgotten, they are an incredible generation”, he expressed.

The recordings are now available to be heard on the different digital platforms. On YouTube, for example, it already has almost 2 million views in 48 hours, on Anahí’s personal profile on Instagram the figure exceeds 2.5 million views and on Twitter almost a million.

After listening to the presentation, the most staunch fans of ‘RBD’ asked for the reunion of the entire cast. The last time the production of the united soap opera was seen for the last time was in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

On that occasion, Dulce María, who gives life to ‘Roberta’, did not participate in the dynamic, so the audience asks that this time the set of ‘Rebelde’ be completed with a view to an upcoming show.

