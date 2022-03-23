Karol G and Eduin Caz: the luxury car that the singers have in common | Ferrari | Colombian Celebrities | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Very successful singers often accumulate a large fortune that allows them to acquire certain luxurious items and most of them are enticed by high-end cars such as Carol G and Eduin Cazwho have shown a special taste for the vehicles of a brand that is considered one of the most exclusive in the world.

The Colombian artist is a boom in the urban genre and each song she premieres becomes a success throughout Latin America, precisely on digital platforms. What’s more, when announcing tours of different countries, tickets usually sell out in a short time because it has a significant number of fans who dream of hearing it live.

The same thing happens with Eduin Caz, although he does it from the Mexican regional genre. Hand in hand with Grupo Firme, the 28-year-old singer is one of the main representatives in his field and his presentations are a clear example because his fans usually buy his tickets in a few minutes.

The Colombian artist is a boom in the urban genre and each song she releases becomes a success throughout Latin America (Karol G/Instagram)

THE CAR BRAND TASTE OF KAROL GY EUDIN CAZ

The two artists have no problem spending a significant amount of dollars for cars that many people dream of having in their garages.

Both in social networks have shown a special taste for the brand ferrariwhich are characterized by their high price, extravagant design and reaching tremendous speed in a few seconds.

The ‘bug‘ In April of last year, she uploaded some photographs of her Ferrari 812 GTS, which has a personalized color, related to her hair, which is a characteristic mark of her and her music in general.

This vehicle reaches 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3 seconds, according to the official Ferrari website and has more than 300 horsepower. A luxury without a doubt.

On the other hand, Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme, bought a Ferrari 458 Spider a few years ago to celebrate his birthday. Although he posted the photos on social media, he later deleted them.

This vehicle reaches a speed of 320 kilometers per hour and its price is 250 thousand dollars.

WHAT DOES EDUIN CAZ DO WITH HIS FORTUNE?

Unlike other celebrities, Eduin Caz points out that he does not pay much attention to money or buy things that could be banal, such as luxury cars. What’s more, he assures that he uses a 2017 Tsuru, despite the fact that he has two other luxury ones, because he feels very comfortable that way and uses less gasoline.

Regarding the use of jewelry, which can be seen on stage or on social networks, the singer of Grupo Firme confesses that he does not feel good wearing them in his daily life and that they are only useful while he is giving a presentation.

What he has decided to invest in is real estate, a business in which he receives the full support of his family because he cannot cope with his commitments as a singer.

The Mexican singer showed off his luxurious Ferrari (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

WHO IS KAROL G?

Carolina Giraldo Navarro is the real name of the Colombian singer who, since she began her artistic career, chose to be known as Karol G.

The Colombian singer used a diminutive of Carolina (Karol), and the first letter of her last name, to put together her stage name with which she is now known throughout the world.

She was born in Medellín (Colombia) on February 14, 1991 and is currently 31 years old.

Someone who has marked Karol G’s career is Guillermo, his father and manager. He has supported her daughter since the beginning of her career and continues to accompany her in every step she takes professionally. Guillermo has been a fundamental piece for the Colombian to have the success that he now has.

In 2006 he participated in the reality show Factor X and saw in it an opportunity to emerge in the world of music. Her participation gave her the possibility of signing a record contract with Flamingo Records in Colombia and Diamond Music in Puerto Rico, at which time the singer chose Karol G as her stage name.

In 2007, the Colombian singer worked as a backup singer for the Colombian reggaeton singer, Reykon. the talent of Carol G It led her to release two singles together Tu Juguete in 2011 and 301 in 2012, a song with which the Colombian would reach international notoriety.

