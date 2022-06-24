Karol G announced happy news

Colombian singer Carol G 32 years old is one of the great references of Latin music at an international level. She has just finished part of her international tour that took her to various countries in the region with great surprises such as her reunion with Anahí from RBD in Mexico.

Carol G She is very active on her social networks where she accumulates more than 53 million followers from all latitudes who do not want to miss any detail of her life. For them, Bichota shares photos of her best looks, poses, previews of her work, trips and moments with friends.

The truth is that now Carol G moved from social network and decided to make an important announcement on Twitter. There la Bichota published: “Writing songs” and she immediately implied that she is working on new record material that will soon see the light and become a hit.

Before the announcement, the fans of Carol G They got excited and began to leave emotional messages for the singer on the little bird’s social network, such as: “How happy a new album is coming, I love you”, “If this jewel of an album broke it, I don’t want to imagine how your next album explodes, mommy . You are the best, hits mommy”, “That’s why you are the queen, we love you, that’s my queen more songs”.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Carol G She has been silent for more than a week on the social network of the camera, where she is usually very active, especially in her stories. This indicates that she is truly focused on new music and that from one moment to the next she will surprise her fans from all over the world with her creativity.