Karol G at Coachella: ends with the “wrinkled heart” and her ex Anuel AA reacts | Famous
A series of messages he posted his ex Anuel AA on Instagram, after the Colombian’s long-awaited debut at the renowned festival, they seem to be a response to part of what she would have done on stage.
Anuel AA and his reaction after Karol G’s presentation at Coachella
In the single, there is a part in which the Colombian says that “I sent your fake love on vacation.”
A series of messages that the rapper published in his Instagram stories after Karol G took the stage have made some think that they are words dedicated to her after singing that song at the festival.
“I laugh”, wrote in one. In another he wrote: “And what they say is that I am supposed to say (sic) that I am stuck in (the) past?”
“We are no longer in the times of before, I’m not the one who dedicates songs after so long,” he said.
“And now… that’s the only reaction from me you’re going to get! think whatever you want to think“He expressed. In one more he put:” If people knew “.
Although he does not mention his ex directly, in some media and on social networks it has been interpreted that they are messages alluding to what Karol G sang at Coachella.
Karol G: happy for her debut at Coachella
While the controversy over Anuel AA’s messages floods social networks, Karol G has not commented.
The singer preferred to focus on telling her experience at the Coachella Festival and thanking her fans for their support.
“All the beautiful things I’ve seen here on Twitter with the support you give me for my performance at Coachella have me with the tears that do not stop and the wrinkled heart“, wrote the night of Sunday the 17th on Twitter.
“You are the coolest thing about everything I do. I love you like you don’t know. Thank you,” he told his followers.
This Monday the 18th, ‘La Bichota’ dedicated another message on Instagram after his presentation at the acclaimed Coachella Valley festival.
“6 months of work went by in like 5 minutes, but It was more incredible than I ever imagined“, he admitted.
“On behalf of Latinos we broke up yesterday at Coachella. Postscript: for you, Colombia.”