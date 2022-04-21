Karol G at Coachella: the singer receives “honors” from J Balvin after messages from Anuel AA | Famous
There, ‘La Bichota’ showed off his music before a heterogeneous audience and a stage dominated by Anglo-Saxon artists.
The Colombian women ended with the “wrinkled heart” after the great support and reception he had in the Coachella Valley. But there was a very particular congratulation: that of J Balvin.
J Balvin pays “honor” to Karol G after Anuel AA’s reaction
From his Instagram account, J Balvin dedicated an emotional message to Karol G on Monday, April 18, just hours after he took the stage in Indio.
” I had to see you at XV years partiessinging together, schools, nightclubs, looking for opportunities that, in the long run, seemed that the path was getting darker every day,” the singer wrote.
“You fought, you listened and you found the path of your light, light that no one gave you, everything was done freehand,” he continued, “for me, honors are done in life, why later?“.
“It’s not hard for me to tell people how great they are and how much they’ve made an impact,” he said. After seeing her at Coachella, J Balvin mentioned that her compatriot “empowered women” and “the LGBT community”: “The world respects you”.
“Thanks for that you are making your own legacy that will never be erased in history. I love you,” she finished.
The controversy between Anuel AA and Karol G after a presentation at Coachella
The Puerto Rican published a series of messages during the early hours of Monday the 18th, just after the presentation of his ex at the famous festival.
“I laugh”, wrote the native of Puerto Rico in one of his controversial messages after the presentation of his ex in Coachella, “and that they say that I am supposed to say (sic) that I am stuck in (the) past?”.
“We are no longer in the times of before, I’m not the one who dedicates songs after so long,” he said.
Now, Karol G apparently responded to him in his new song, ‘Provenza’, where he says: “I’m already ‘free'”.