Karol G became a little mermaid to celebrate, only with hair

With just her hair! This is how the beautiful reggaeton singer Karol G tried to cover the most essential parts of herself to become the little mermaid in an ideal photo shoot to celebrate another year of life.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro She decided that the best way to celebrate her birthday would be by getting into her favorite place, the sea, as naturally as possible, which is why the music star considered it unnecessary to choose a wardrobe for the occasion.

Carol G She shared a photo session of four photos on her social networks where she became a true Ariel with blue hair from the sea for her most ardent fans.

In the photographs in question, you can see Anuel AA’s ex captured at different angles by the naughty camera lens, leaving all her skin visible and a large part of her voluptuous physical attributes.

Karol G looked most beautiful enjoying the blue of the water and the beauty of nature, a moment that her photographer’s lens quickly captured. The urban genre singer shared the images of her on her official Instagram account along with a message in which she talked about her birthday.

Karol G became a little mermaid to celebrate, only with hair. Photo: Instagram.



This beautiful woman began by pointing out that they tried to cover the obvious, the most natural and perfect and pointed out that she was celebrating life, the magic of fulfilling dreams and others in her favorite place.

Carol G He assured that he had an incredible birthday and once again thanked the enormous love he receives from his followers.

The publication in question was shared 18 hours ago and has already exceeded 9 million reactions on the famous social network, where the comment box was undoubtedly filled with compliments and congratulatory messages for this beautiful woman.

Rumors have been a constant in recent months in Karol G’s life, as a huge stir caused the news of the end of her relationship with Anuel AA and later, that he boasted a new love, Yailin the most viral, with whom they already assure got married.

However, there are those who assure that the singer would also have given herself a new opportunity in love with the talented soccer player James Rodríguez and that they have even shared hair color and family moments with the athlete’s daughter.