Karol G continued singing after an incident that terrified the public in the middle of her concert in Guayaquil | Music | Entertainment

In the midst of his recent anthem of spite Mommy, Carol G had to make a sharp break in the concert that was taking place tonight at the Voltaire Paladines Polo Coliseum, in Guayaquil, as part of his tour Bichota Tour Reloaded. The singer asked the police that she was on the premises to come closer to control what was happening at the time, around 11:00 p.m. this Friday, June 3.

The attendees of Show, mostly women, were alarmed when their throats suddenly began to itch and they reported difficulty breathing, after a pepper spray or similar substance was apparently thrown. It did not look like tear gas, since it did not cause burning in the eyes, as is expected of that chemical.

PEPPER GAS AT KAROL G’S CONCERT! I wanted to have fun at the Karol G concert and they put PEPPER GAS throughout the concert I don’t know who it was, I asked the police and nobody knew anything!!!! Karol G had to stop singing and said “hey the police do something” pic.twitter.com/eaObnp6d1l – Gaby Jurado Calvo (@GabyJurado7) June 4, 2022

The event was recorded mainly from the right side of the stage, or from the left side, seen from the audience.

Those affected began to move nimbly to the main exit of the coliseum, trying to cover their faces with their shirts, to contain a desperate cough. Others resumed their masks, because in honor of the great spectacle of the bug They took off their masks to chant at the top of their lungs hitsWhat idiot, My bed, To her Y pineapplewhich the artist performed with devastating energy in the company of her eight dancers and a musical group made up of only women.

UNPUBLISHED! We come to concert @karolg and the police fire tear gas during the concert in a CLOSED space!!!! Group of 12 people, 6 phones stolen. Terrible organization! SHAME – Yanina Mondino (@yanina913) June 4, 2022

After Karol G kindly reproached the incident – “but if we are having a good time and the people are fine, why are they throwing gas and things…?” -, he left the stage without finishing the song he was singing and the stage lights went out.

At that moment, some decided to leave, as was the case with Iris Saltos, who attended the show with her sister and her 16-year-old niece. Both quickly left the site. When they felt more responsive, Iris was able to comment, “We waited so long, so long for this concert, for this to have happened. Right now we just want to get away from here to feel safe.”

Viviana Vera was one of the first to leave as soon as the presentation was interrupted. “Karol G realized it and asked what was happening. At that moment we left, because we were next to an exit. We had to walk to where my car was, and there was a barrier with police officers blocking the way, because they didn’t even know what was going on inside.”

However, some agents did call for calm in necessary cases, such as when a uniformed man attended to a very startled young woman. Before leaving her, this journalist was able to listen when he told her to breathe easy, that she would soon feel better.

Now the only thing I hope is that the organizers speak out and return the money for the tickets. – Viviana (@lavivivera) June 4, 2022

Others decided to stay, like many of Karol G’s fans who remained seated chanting her name in unison, so that she could resume the concert. After 20 minutes of parenthesis, the Colombian singer-songwriter jumped on stage again to sing Don’t be shy, 200 cups, bug, Cob, when he made his fourth change of clothes for the tricolor skin, because he put on the National Team shirt that someone from the audience gave him. He finally sang again provenceWell, after the bad time, the fans who stayed did not want the concert to ever end.

Such was the case of Cristina Gavilanes, who took the episode very calmly. “Yes she did scratch my throat, but then she calmed down.” She attended the recital along with a friend. “I told him to stay calm. We weren’t going to leave, because I saw the DJs on stage. Karol G was going to come out again”.

You go out to eat they rob you, you want to enjoy a concert and they pepper spray you inside the coliseum KG’s concert didn’t end, they smothered us with pepper spray pic.twitter.com/nUyXYpwyv3 – Gaby Jurado Calvo (@GabyJurado7) June 4, 2022

Jocelyn Vera also decided to stay after the mishap. “We stayed because we were up and we managed to cover ourselves with what we had on hand before the gas reached us. It was not as strong as for those who were below, ”she says. “I thought that she (Karol G) was no longer going to go out. She was sorry for what happened and said that she was going to finish her Showbecause I felt a commitment for all those who paid their ticket”.

The Medellinense show was not only clouded by that event.

The show started outside the scheduled time, 8:00 p.m.; rather it started at 21:40. A spokesman commented over the loudspeakers that they could not start on time because the people on the track (locality of Bichota) did not accommodate themselves to allow the passage of those who arrived last to that section with their tickets. Gavilanes also complained about this, because he arrived around 8:20 p.m. and only at 10:00 p.m. he was able to access a position to enjoy the event.

“I did not like that it was a single long line to enter, and (there were) people asking for a bribe to enter. I preferred to wait. Although I did get scared when Karol left and it seemed that she was upset. Regardless, it was an amazing concert!”