Karol G copies the style of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” to receive an important award

Last Wednesday night, Karol G was seen copying the style of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” to receive an important award. The Colombian attended the Billboard Women in Music 2022 where not only was her talent recognized, but also her iconic look.

This March 2, the Billboard Women in Music 2022 awards were held at the YouTube Theater in California, a ceremony that recognizes the work of women in the music industry. The event was attended by artists of great stature such as Christina AguileraDoja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

Karol G is the sensation in the Billboard Women in Music

Despite the fact that they came to compare her on social networks with Jessica Rabbit, Karol G made it very clear through her Instagram stories that she had been inspired by the iconic look she used Julia Roberts for the movie “Pretty Woman”. The Colombian was seen wearing a low-cut red dress accompanied by long white gloves.

The images of the look that Karol G had chosen to present at the awards party quickly began to circulate on social networks. “A classy, ​​intelligent and beautiful woman”, “How amazing”, “a true goddess”, wrote some of his fans.

“La bichota” was awarded the Rule Breaker award, which is given to women who defy expectations with their music and use their lyrics as empowerment. This award had already been given to artists such as SZA and Demi Lovato in previous years.

During the ceremony, Karol G performed “El barco” with a female orchestra, a song from her album KG0516, which reached number 20 on the Billboard 2021 list. Moments after presenting the ballad, Sabrina Claudio gave an inspiring speech to deliver the Rule Breaker Award to the Colombian.

“I am happy, happy, super happy. Believe me, I saw this many times on television, dreaming of one day being here, ”Karol G began with his acceptance speech. “Thank you Billboard for giving me this award and letting me perform in front of all these amazing queens.”, he continued.