Karol G cried when singing “Provenza” in full concert

In the middle of the concert, Karol G was very moved when singing “Provenza”, a single that would be dedicated to Anuel AA. Karol G is full of tears when singing a song that would have been dedicated to Anuel AA | Font: diffusion



Amid the apparent separation between Anuel AA and Yailin the Most Viralsocial networks have started with different rumors regarding a possible ‘reconciliation’ between the Puerto Rican singer and Karol G. Given this, a peculiar moment starring the “Bichota”, has alerted its thousands of fans, after the singer burst into tears singing a song that would be dedicated to her ex-partner, Anuel AA. Will they be friends?

Karol G breaks flat in full concert

In one of his most recent concerts, Karol G starred in a unique moment while he was in front of the stage before his thousands of followers.

In that sense, the Colombian singer could not contain her tears when singing “Provenza”, one of her latest musical successes, which many say would be dedicated to her ex-partner, the Puerto Rican singer. Anuel AA.

The moment did not go unnoticed by those attending the recital of Carol G, who did not hesitate to record the Colombian while tears choked her voice, for which she had to separate the microphone from her mouth for a few moments. Could it have been because of the memories of her past relationship with Anuel AA?





Social networks react to the possible closeness between Karol G and Anuel AA

For its part, social networks were very shocked to see how he bowed in the middle of the show Carol G. Even many Internet users claim that the singer would have been moved due to her apparent closeness with Anuel AA.

As you remember, a few days ago, Carol Gbecame a trend on Twitter and different social networks, after the Colombian dusted off the photos of her love past with Anuel AA. This situation caused some users to question said action, and claim the artist for having “forgiven” her ex-partner, despite all the suffering she experienced in the past.

Nevertheless, Carol G She did not remain silent and responded to Internet users that “one cannot erase neither history nor what has been lived”making it clear that there is no other reason to unarchive the memory photos on your official Instagram account.