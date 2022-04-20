Karol G danced in front of the camera and raised the temperature

Carol G She has undoubtedly become the leader of reggaeton and urban music. It is that each of her songs becomes a hymn that is repeated over and over again by her fans. She currently already exceeds 51 million followers. Her last participation in Coachella 2022 has been a complete success.

In the last hours, Carol G She shared a video of almost a minute where she is seen wearing a white swimsuit, which highlights her Caribbean tan. In addition, she accompanied the beach look with a hat and sunglasses. She also wore huge silver hoops on her ears and the flag of Colombia on her fingernails.

Related news

“PROVENZA, I remembered that this year I have not released music and I was encouraged” was the epigraph he wrote Carol G. In the video, you can see how the “Bichota” dances to the beat of a song that would bear that name. But there was something else that caught the attention of her fans. In the background, you can hear a male voice that accompanies her in the chorus and the fans were quick to ensure that it is Bad Bunny.

The publication of Instagram exceeded 9 million likes and 66,000 comments. “PROVENZA” along with many fire emojis was the message that Ovy On The Drums left him. “BABY WHAT ELSE??” his sister Jessica Giraldo told him. “How do you carry so much talent, beauty, success and people’s love on those shoulders, my love, you are the best, keep breaking and now another anthem is coming” was the beautiful message from a fan.

After that clip, the interpreter of “200 copas” surprised again on Instagram with a brief preview of the video clip and release date. “PROVENCE 04/21. PRE SAVE LINK BIO” wrote Carol and filled the fans with hope since there are only hours left for the new premiere of the talented artist with blue hair.